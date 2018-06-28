German Village home has old bones, recent facelift

× Expand Photo by Brian Mollenkopf Upon stepping onto the front yard, it’s hard not to fall in love. The ornate details, which you’ll find trimming the windows and accenting the front porch, are carried throughout the home’s interior. Living right in German Village sure has its perks, too.“You have all the history of the community, and most of the people that live here love the community,” says Luft. “Everybody knows each other pretty well, and sometimes you don’t have that in newer neighborhoods.”

German Village is marked by a few things; delicious food, beautiful scenery and historic homes. However, one home stands a cut above the rest, offering historic details and modern updates.

The historic home that lives at 303 E. Whittier St. in German Village may have been built around 100 years ago, but this old beauty packs as much flavor as any model home you’ll find – or, as listing agent Laurie Luft of RE/MAX Affiliates will tell you, even more.

“It’s a great location,” says Luft. “Also, you have some unique features (like) the ornate woodwork and character that you don’t always get with a newer home.”

