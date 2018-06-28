German Village home has old bones, recent facelift

Historic Home, Modern Perks: German Village is marked by a few things; delicious food, beautiful scenery and historic homes

by

German Village is marked by a few things; delicious food, beautiful scenery and historic homes. However, one home stands a cut above the rest, offering historic details and modern updates.

The historic home that lives at 303 E. Whittier St. in German Village may have been built around 100 years ago, but this old beauty packs as much flavor as any model home you’ll find – or, as listing agent Laurie Luft of RE/MAX Affiliates will tell you, even more.

“It’s a great location,” says Luft. “Also, you have some unique features (like) the ornate woodwork and character that you don’t always get with a newer home.”

About the Realtor

Laurie Luft, GRI, SRES, has been with RE/MAX Affiliates for eight years. Although Laurie specializes in working with clients 55 and up, she loves people and enjoys working with clients of all ages to make their next home buying or selling experience a pleasant and successful one.

Amanda DePerro is an editor. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.

by

