Growing trends in outdoor kitchens

GreenScapes Landscape

Variety and versatility seem to be on trend this year in outdoor kitchens. Many will include both a gas grill and a smoker or kamado-style grill. This gives the cook options and emphasizes that the outdoor kitchen can be just as versatile as its indoor counterpart.

An outdoor kitchen certainly needs to be equipped with weatherproof storage space. Though many people are familiar with stainless steel appliances in their homes, fewer are privy to stainless steel outdoor cabinets. Some homeowners are even using powder-coated metal cabinets outside, which allow them to choose from more colors and textures like faux wood.

× Expand Photo courtesy of GreenScapes Landscapes

Dave Fox Design Build Remodelers

As outdoor kitchens become more popular, homeowners are more interested in creating a space with several zones. It’s not just about the grill anymore; there needs to be a space for dining, lounging and entertaining, too.