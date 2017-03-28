Five tips for optimum lawn-mowing results

- Never cut more than one-third of the length of a given blade of grass. Grass that’s cut too short is more vulnerable to weeds and disease. Add ¾ inch to 1 inch of height if the grass is newly seeded. And mow based on height, not on a set schedule.
- Mow late in the day, when there’s more shade. Grass loses water more quickly during the hottest part of the day, and that’s only amplified if it’s cut during that time. Grass that’s cut when it’s shady rebounds more quickly.
- Change up your pattern from mow to mow. Repeating the same pattern over and over compacts the soil, which not only slows the growing process, but also creates an environment friendlier for weeds.
- Make sure clippings are discharged from the mower toward the area you’ve already cut. Grass cycling – leaving the clippings on the lawn – helps return nutrients to the grass.
- If using a riding mower on a hill, only use it to mow up and down. Use a standard walk-behind mower to mow across.
- Keep your eyes about 10 feet ahead of you when mowing. Looking down at the wheels makes it harder to mow in a straight line.