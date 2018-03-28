Drone and VR technology can simplify roofing needs

Getting an estimate for roof replacement can be a hassle, but technological advancements have the potential to make the process much easier.

Enter Robyn.

Robyn combines drone technology and virtual reality to quickly and painlessly inspect roofs and offer prices for replacement. It was rolled out in February by Westerville-based roofing and exterior contractor Feazel.

After a homeowner submits his or her information to set up an estimate, a drone is sent to fly over the house to take images and analyze the roof. The homeowner need not even be home at the time.

Then, the homeowner is sent a personalized link to the virtual reality experience, and can use provided VR goggles to see images of the current roof, look at a 3-D model of the home and search shingles online to determine exact pricing.

“(With) so many projects … you all too often have to get to work late or leave work early and set an appointment,” says Robert Thomas, director of marketing for Feazel. “We know that our business is a need-based business, and people aren’t excited about having to replace their roof. We want to recognize that for our potential customers, and give them the control they need to get an estimate when they need it.”

Garth Bishop is managing editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.