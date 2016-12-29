Sherwin-Williams’ 2017 paint trends color forecast

× Expand Unbounded. Photo courtesy of Sherwin-Williams

The new year doesn’t just bring with it champagne and resolutions. It also means new colors to consider for your home improvement projects.

Sherwin-Williams’ 2017 color trends are separated into four groups: Noir, Holistic, Intrepid and Unbounded. Each consists of 10 colors.

“The 2017 palette is all about taking a risk … (and) stepping outside your comfort zone,” says Kathleen Horrigan, owner of Westerville-based interior design firm Change My Place.

The Noir group is a romantic palette with inspirations by wine-ripe fruits.

“The colors of Noir are so saturated (that) we would primarily use this color palette in a living space and in master bedrooms,” says Anne Rogers of Lithoplis-based Anne Rogers Interiors. “Since color affects our moods, a heavily saturated accent wall or a beautiful wood fireplace and trim can bring relaxation into the evening after a long day of work.”

× Expand Holistic. Photo courtesy of Sherwin-Williams

The Holistic palette is designed to induce a natural feeling.

“These colors work very nice in the trending open concept floor plans. Pairing the Acier with the Coral Island, Casablanca and Gale Force creates a nice contrast off of each color,” Rogers says. “You can use the Gray as your flooring or as a nice neutral for the upholstery accenting with the Coral Island. I would use this as multiple colors together, selecting a strong pattern fabric that would carry all of these colors, and use them as accent pieces throughout the space.”

Rogers credits the Intrepid group for the sense of energy it infuses.

“I would use these colors in a fresh Mid-Century Modern décor,” she says. “The use of interesting patterns in fabrics or wallpapers would add interest in any room.”

× Expand Intrepid. Photo courtesy of Sherwin-Williams

Like Holistic, the Unbounded group also emphasizes the natural beauty of the earth, albeit in different ways.

“I am seeing a mix of all of these colors in the beautiful pattern rugs, pillows and fabrics,” says Rogers. “We would use a lot of layering with these colors and we would add a lot of different textures providing a lot of interest to a space.”

“The deep, rich, saturated hues are subtly sophisticated and can take an ordinary space to extraordinary,” Horrigan says. “There is no better way to express your personality than adding color to your space.”

Paige Brown is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Colors by Palette

× Expand Noir. Photo courtesy of Sherwin-Williams Noir Anchors Aweigh, Marea Baja, Mature Grape, Black Swan, Alchemy, Cascades, Icelandic, Cyberspace, Poised Taupe, Spatial White

× Expand Holistic. Photo courtesy of Sherwin-Williams Holistic Mountain Air, Stardew, Coral Island, Acier, Casa Blanca, Gale Force, Brandywine, Sheraton Sage, Roycroft Rose, Deep Forest Brown

× Expand Intrepid. Photo courtesy of Sherwin-Williams Intrepid Caviar, Kimono Violet, Dahlia, High Reflective White, Rayo de Sol, Serape, Emotional, Sierra Redwood, Citronella, Popular Gray

× Expand Unbounded. Photo courtesy of Sherwin-Williams Unbounded Mudslide, Freshwater, Sealskin, Bee, Coral Reef, Rave Red, Saguaro, Adriatic Sea, Cut the Mustard, Tres Naturale

RELATED READS