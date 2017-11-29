CityScene's Last-Minute Gift Guide 2017

To Drink

Brandy, You’re a Fine Girl

Watershed Distillery is best known for its gin, vodka and bourbon, but in October, it released the newest addition to its line-up: an apple brandy. The spirit, which is the first apple brandy produced in Ohio in 100 years, is made entirely from apples grown within 150 miles of the distillery. $39.95. www.watersheddistillery.com

It Comes Naturally

Sake-based liqueur Karate Cowboy continues to grow in Columbus and beyond, with the 2017 addition of its Natural variety. It’s a unique option for anyone’s liquor cabinet, with cocktail options ranging from saketinis and bloody Marys to mojitos and sangrias. $12.99. www.karatecowboyspirit.com

Anything but Crummy

For a lover of craft beer – or baked goods – you might take a look at Land-Grant Brewing Company’s winter offering, Beard Crumbs. This oatmeal raisin stout, available in six-pack cans, is among the Franklinton brewery’s most popular. $11.99. www.landgrantbrewing.com

To Read

More Than Just Buckeyes

For a cookbook with close-to-home recipes, check out Eat & Explore Ohio by Christy Campbell. Full of easy-to-make recipes from all across the state, the book is also full of sidebars on Ohio’s food-related festivals. $18.95. www.greatamericanpublishers.com

Sleuth Local

There are plenty of books by Columbus authors, but among a smaller subset of books set in Columbus is The Last Place You Look by Kristen Lepionka. The protagonist of the feminist mystery novel often finds herself in Columbus bars and restaurants, such as Little Palace and the Pearl, as she investigates the case of a man on death row for a murder he says he did not commit. $25.99. www.kristenlepionka.com

Snack to the Future

Fond memories of local restaurants past will come flooding back for anyone who receives a copy of Lost Restaurants of Central Ohio & Columbus. The book, by Doug Motz and Christine Hayes, is the second such offering from the authors, with areas of emphasis ranging from the chandelier at Surly Girl Saloon to Flippo the Clown’s former jazz hideaway. $21.99. www.arcadiapublishing.com

To Flavor

Simply Splendid(o)

The Splendido gift package from The Oilerie is a worthy addition to any kitchen, featuring a bottle of Fior Fiore, the shop's most popular extra virgin olive oil, along with a jar of seasoning. The store, at 1409 Grandview Ave., also takes orders via phone at 614-824-2668. $26. www.oilerie.com/columbus.php

Let’s Do the Twist

Though the store recently moved to 44 N. State St. in Westerville, A Twist on Olives still offers its vast assortment of extra virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars in custom gift sets. Custom gift baskets and gift cards are among the additional options for the discerning gift-buyer. Starting at $12.50. www.atwistonolives.com

23 Skidoo

Cocktails, mocktails and food recipes are made easier – and tastier – with flavor-infused simple syrups by Columbus-based ROOT 23. Cucumber habanero, cherry almond, maple cinnamon and pear rosemary are some of the unique flavor combinations offered. $13.99. www.root23.com

To Eat

Cake it Away

Make a sweet gift even more festive with the Holly Jolly from Nothing Bundt Cakes, with locations in Gahanna, Dublin and Upper Arlington. These Santa-topped treats are available in any of the company’s 10 flavors, from red velvet and carrot to cinnamon swirl and white chocolate raspberry, and come in 8-inch and 10-inch sizes. $33-$43. www.nothingbundtcakes.com

Happiness is a Warm Cookie

Merion Village-based Bake Me Happy is more than just gluten-free; it also offers tasty treats not found at your average bakery, such as its Oatmeal Crème Clouds, oatmeal sandwich cookies with marshmallow cream filling. The bakery offers these cookies – along with its Sweet and Salty Dark Chocolate Chippies, Peanut Butter Burners, and Spongies – as part of a variety pack for the curious. $42. www.bakemehappygf.com

Tea (Cake) Time

Among Short North-based MMELO’s Boutique Confections most popular offerings are its tea cakes – hand-painted, chocolate-shelled candies with caramel or ganache centers and shortbread cookie bases. They’re sold in four-packs, and available in such flavors as brown butter rum caramel with dark chocolate cookie. $13. www.mmelo.co

To Decorate

Tons of Talent

Small items for ideal gift-giving are the name of the game in Hammond Harkins Galleries’ annual Small & Wonderful exhibition, on display through Jan. 14. This piece, titled Rise, is one of several by paper artist Laura Alexander, whose work is on prominent display in the Short North gallery’s exhibition. $3,000. www.hammondharkins.com

Not to be Trimmed

All manner of one-of-a-kind handcrafted treasures can be found at the Worthington-based McConnell Arts Center’s Pop Up Shop, which is open through Dec. 23. Each item – such as these felted Christmas trees by Linda Randolph – is priced at or under $50. $30. www.mcconnellarts.org

It’s a Steel

Help someone on your list express their state pride with Ohio ornaments from Dublin-based Journey Iron. These ornaments, frames and signs, all made from 14- to 18-gauge steel, are designed, cut, ground and finished by hand. $10-$30. www.journeyiron.com

To Just Enjoy

I’ll Be Back(pack)

Every kid goes into the school year with a backpack, but backpacks wear out – and sometimes, there’s a more stylish one out there. Check out the convertible backpacks from Laine Avenue, a business started by a 16-year-old Powell girl, and look at the many different colors and patterns available; they can even be changed on a daily basis thanks to a removable flap. $78. www.laineavenue.com

Ultimate Entertainment

If you know someone who appreciates COSI enough to buy a membership, one of the science center’s higher-end memberships might make the perfect present. The top-of-the-line membership, Ultimate Family, offers, among other things, VIP access to member previews and events, free National Geographic Giant Screen movies and free admission to the new American Museum of Natural History Dinosaur Gallery. $329. www.cosi.org

Dance in Advance

The Dublin Irish Festival may be eight months away, but tickets are on sale now. You know someone who goes every year, right? He or she might appreciate the gift of tickets in advance. $15. www.dublinirishfestival.org

