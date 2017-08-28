Cheshire Woods hosts nine-house Parade of Homes

Organizers of this year’s BIA Parade of Homes hope it will grab visitors’ attention with its scenic location, emphasis on cutting-edge technology and building materials, and greater commitment to single-story living.

The 2017 Parade is slated for Sept. 2-17 at Cheshire Woods in Delaware County’s Berkshire Township. Nine homes are on the tour this year, with home prices in the $500,000-$700,000 range.

When all is said and done, the neighborhood, developed by Trinity Homes, will have 275 home sites.

There are three ranch homes on the Parade this year. Parade builders tend to stick with two-story homes, but demand for ranches has gone up significantly in the last few years thanks to empty-nesters who, when they downsize, only want to have one story to take care of.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had three (ranches) in a Parade before,” says Amy Weirick of Weirick Communications, which handles communications for the Parade.

The Parade will also be replete with the newest products, from a brand-new countertop material that’s just made it to the U.S. to a computer-equipped refrigerator that allows the homeowner to search for recipes or check remotely to see, for instance, if the home is almost out of milk.

Another highlight for residents – and Parade visitors – is the surrounding area. Each house backs up to a natural woodland preserve, and the neighborhood boasts a wealth of ponds, multi-use trails and open spaces. And that’s before one considers the neighborhood community center, complete with a pool and clubhouse that will serve as a neighborhood gathering space. On top of that, Cheshire Woods is just a few minutes away from the Tanger Outlet Mall off Interstate 71.

BIA Parade of Homes

× Expand Kevin D. Smith

Sept. 2-17, Cheshire Woods

Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Tickets: $15

$2 military discount with ID; children 12 and under free

Parking: $5 (cash only)

www.biaparade.com

Parade Calendar of Events

Preview Party

Aug. 31, 6-10 p.m.

The Preview Party, a BIA Parade of Homes tradition, offers the opportunity to tour the Parade before the general public while enjoying a progressive dinner with beverage pairings by Cameron Mitchell Catering. Tickets are $95 per person, with proceeds benefiting the BIA Foundation and Habitat for Humanity-MidOhio.

Meet the Designers

Weekdays, Sept. 5-15

1-2 p.m., one home per day

Realtor Morning

Sept. 6, 9-10:30 a.m.

Real estate agents have the chance to tour the Parade before it opens to the public for the day.

Military Appreciation Day

Sept. 11

Active and retired members of the Armed Forces, first responders and law enforcement officers enter for free all day with ID.

Garth Bishop is managing editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.