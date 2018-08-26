A showcase of the seven stunning home in Parade

Organizers of this year’s BIA Parade of Homes aim to rival events in years past with a focus on a coveted master-planned community which boasts architectural diversity.
The 2018 event dawns on Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Sept. 1 at Eversole Run in Union County. Seven homes will highlight this year’s tour, with home prices in the $750,000-$2 million range.
This year’s Parade revisits the site of the 2013 event in Jerome Village. More than half of the village’s 1,600 acres have been developed to date. With a return to one of the region’s most desirable communities, parade-goers will experience the myriad homes offered, including those that fall within the $1-2 million price range.
“This year’s Parade of Homes will rival any in recent years,” says BIA Executive Director Jonathan Melchi. “The diversity in architectural styles, combined with the outstanding quality-of-life offerings of Eversole Run at Jerome Village, will create an unmatched experience for our Parade guests.”
Concerning quality-of-life attributes, Jerome Village encompasses 13 neighborhoods, a community center which features a restaurant, pool and fitness center. Multiple trails connect into the Glacier Ridge Metro Park trail system.
Located within Jerome Township, Eversole Run is an exclusive neighborhood that offers a feeling of seclusion. The majority of homes are situated on spacious, park-like lots with mature trees. Some lots even boast water features and ravines.
Parade Calendar of Events
Meet the Team of Coppertree Homes
- Sept. 4, 6-7 p.m.
Meet the Team of Manor Homes
- Sept. 5, 6-7 p.m.
Meet the Team of Memmer Homes
- Sept. 6, 6-7p.m.
104.9 the River Day
- Sept. 8
Meet the Team of 3 Pillar Homes – the BIA Foundation House
- Sept. 10, 6-7 p.m.
Military Appreciation Day
Meet the Team of Arthur Rutenberg
- Sept. 11, 6-7 p.m.
- Active and retired members of the Armed Forces, first responders and law enforcement officers enter for free all day with ID.
Meet the Team of Romanelli & Hughes
- Sept. 12, 6-7 p.m.
Meet the Team of Bob Webb
- Sept., 13, 6-7 p.m.
Nathan Collins is an editor. Feedback welcome at ncollins@cityscenemediagroup.com.