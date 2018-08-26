A showcase of the seven stunning home in Parade

by

Organizers of this year’s BIA Parade of Homes aim to rival events in years past with a focus on a coveted master-planned community which boasts architectural diversity.

The 2018 event dawns on Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Sept. 1 at Eversole Run in Union County. Seven homes will highlight this year’s tour, with home prices in the $750,000-$2 million range.

This year’s Parade revisits the site of the 2013 event in Jerome Village. More than half of the village’s 1,600 acres have been developed to date. With a return to one of the region’s most desirable communities, parade-goers will experience the myriad homes offered, including those that fall within the $1-2 million price range.

“This year’s Parade of Homes will rival any in recent years,” says BIA Executive Director Jonathan Melchi. “The diversity in architectural styles, combined with the outstanding quality-of-life offerings of Eversole Run at Jerome Village, will create an unmatched experience for our Parade guests.”

Concerning quality-of-life attributes, Jerome Village encompasses 13 neighborhoods, a community center which features a restaurant, pool and fitness center. Multiple trails connect into the Glacier Ridge Metro Park trail system.

Located within Jerome Township, Eversole Run is an exclusive neighborhood that offers a feeling of seclusion. The majority of homes are situated on spacious, park-like lots with mature trees. Some lots even boast water features and ravines.

Parade Calendar of Events

Meet the Team of Coppertree Homes

  • Sept. 4, 6-7 p.m.

Meet the Team of Manor Homes

  • Sept. 5, 6-7 p.m.

Meet the Team of Memmer Homes

  • Sept. 6, 6-7p.m.

104.9 the River Day

  • Sept. 8

Meet the Team of 3 Pillar Homes – the BIA Foundation House

  • Sept. 10, 6-7 p.m.

Military Appreciation Day

Meet the Team of Arthur Rutenberg

  • Sept. 11, 6-7 p.m.
  • Active and retired members of the Armed Forces, first responders and law enforcement officers enter for free all day with ID.

Meet the Team of Romanelli & Hughes

  • Sept. 12, 6-7 p.m.

Meet the Team of Bob Webb

  • Sept., 13, 6-7 p.m.

Nathan Collins is an editor. Feedback welcome at ncollins@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Tags

by

The A List - Home

Native Ad - Contests Self Promo

WeekendScene Subscribe Mailer

Upcoming Events

Wednesday

August 29, 2018

Thursday

August 30, 2018

Friday

August 31, 2018

Saturday

September 1, 2018

Sunday

September 2, 2018

Monday

September 3, 2018

Tuesday

September 4, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours