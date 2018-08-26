A showcase of the seven stunning home in Parade

Organizers of this year’s BIA Parade of Homes aim to rival events in years past with a focus on a coveted master-planned community which boasts architectural diversity.

The 2018 event dawns on Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Sept. 1 at Eversole Run in Union County. Seven homes will highlight this year’s tour, with home prices in the $750,000-$2 million range.

This year’s Parade revisits the site of the 2013 event in Jerome Village. More than half of the village’s 1,600 acres have been developed to date. With a return to one of the region’s most desirable communities, parade-goers will experience the myriad homes offered, including those that fall within the $1-2 million price range.

BIA Parade of Homes Sept. 1-16, Eversole Run Hours: Monday-Friday, noon-7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tickets: $15 at the door; $13 in advance; $3 AAA member discount; $2 military discount with ID; Children under 12 free Parking: $5 (cash only) www.biaparade.com

“This year’s Parade of Homes will rival any in recent years,” says BIA Executive Director Jonathan Melchi. “The diversity in architectural styles, combined with the outstanding quality-of-life offerings of Eversole Run at Jerome Village, will create an unmatched experience for our Parade guests.”

Concerning quality-of-life attributes, Jerome Village encompasses 13 neighborhoods, a community center which features a restaurant, pool and fitness center. Multiple trails connect into the Glacier Ridge Metro Park trail system.

Located within Jerome Township, Eversole Run is an exclusive neighborhood that offers a feeling of seclusion. The majority of homes are situated on spacious, park-like lots with mature trees. Some lots even boast water features and ravines.

