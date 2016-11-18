3 holiday setups to inspire your December decorations

Keep it Traditional

× Expand The Morgan House. Photos by Amanda DePerro

This arrangement from the Morgan House in Dublin stays true to the traditional with white and gold warm colors. Santa, deer and Christmas trees make this arrangement an unforgettable one. The Morgan House is one of the few shops in central Ohio where you can find beautiful collectable ornaments by Christopher Radko, such as this smiling St. Nick.

Stick to a Theme

× Expand Caterina Ltd.

Hand-painted by Alessandro Taddei in Tuscany, this adorable matching Santa Claus dishware will charm guests. Matching napkins, ornaments, glasses and more are available at Caterina Ltd. in German Village. For more heartwarming and lively items, Caterina Ltd. stocks traditional German smokers. The smokers, such as this cute toymaker, hold incense and bring a cozy aura to any room.

Step Out of the Box

× Expand Prairie House

There is no such thing as too many ornaments. This room at the Prairie House in New Albany is a feast for the eyes and will dazzle even the most minimalist of guests. For the gutsiest of holiday decorators, complete your tree with bright and beautiful colors. The Prairie House’s mesmerizing blue and purple tree features stunning peacock feathers and sparkling ornaments to match.

Amanda DePerro is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.