2013, 2015 Parade communities are still going strong

× Expand Jerome Village

As the 2017 BIA Parade of Homes neighborhood takes shape, two previous Parade communities are continuing to expand options for buyers.

Blending luxury, leisure, convenience, prime locations and unmatched amenities, 2015 Parade site Northstar Community and 2013 Parade site Jerome Village are residential developments in a class of their own. The two dynamic communities offer buyers engaging lifestyle options that break the mold for central Ohio.

Northstar is an 1,800-acre, master-planned development that presents a rare opportunity to buy or build alongside a world-class 18-hole championship golf course. It’s located in Delaware County near state Rt. 36/37, not far from this year’s Parade site.

The community features 1,300 home and condominium sites surrounded by stunning natural beauty and abundant green space, offering both wooded ravine and golf course views with access to a network of parks, paths and preservation areas. Northstar includes 400 acres of planned commercial development and is located just minutes away from Tanger Outlet Mall, and not far away from Polaris Fashion Place and IKEA.

× Expand Northstar Community

In addition to membership options at the prestigious NorthStar Golf Club, which includes tennis courts and a heated pool, residents can enjoy the community’s proximity to Alum Creek State Park, a 4,600-acre park with a host of recreational activities and a 3,300-acre reservoir.

Situated in Jerome Township, near Plain City, Jerome Village features a 1,500-acre master-planned development with more than 500 acres dedicated to green space. It offers beautiful tree lines and topography that, when completed, will include approximately 15 miles of bike trails connecting into the adjacent Glacier Ridge Metro Park.

Nestled amidst that natural beauty is a community distinguished by a blend of classic and contemporary styling. Thirteen of the finest builders in central Ohio were selected to create an extraordinarily diverse range of distinctive neighborhoods and unique architectural styles, complete with custom design options that allow buyers to create the homes of their dreams, from stately homes on expansive park-like lots to quiet cottages.

× Expand Jerome Village

Residents also enjoy walking-distance access to the Jerome Village Community Center, a members-only club featuring a vintage-barn exterior design with a swimming pool, fitness center and Pasquale’s Pizza and Pub. The community is located in Dublin City Schools.

While Jerome Village and Northstar each have their own character, style, and unique suite of amenities and advantages, both display a deep commitment to creating a true sense of community, and preserving the profound connection to the natural world and sacred outdoor spaces and places that is increasingly rare.

Jerome Village and Northstar are both developed by Nationwide Realty Investors, the real estate development affiliate of Nationwide and the developer of the Arena District and Grandview Yard.

Visit www.jeromevillage.com or www.northstarcommunities.com for more information.

Jerome Village builders

3 Pillar Homes

Arthur Rutenberg Homes

Bob Webb Homes

Compass Homes

Coppertree Homes

Epcon Communities

Fischer Homes

Manor Homes

Memmer Homes

Pulte Homes

Rockford Homes

Romanelli & Hughes

Schottenstein Homes

Northstar Community builders