Organ donation: The gift that keeps on giving

Most people don’t think about organ donation beyond what it says on their driver’s license.

But with almost 120 thousand people waiting for a life-saving transplant, the decision could be the difference between life and death.

That’s the message promoted by nonprofit Lifeline of Ohio, which works with 72 hospitals and two transplant centers to help facilitate transplants – often a complex process.

Lifeline of Ohio gets involved once a hospital contacts the organization about a deceased patient. Organ donation can only happen if a person on a ventilator is declared brain dead by a hospital. As a result, only around 1 percent of deaths result in organ donations.

“When you’re on a ventilator, you have oxygen pumping to organs that are still functioning,” says Jessica Petersen, media and public relations coordinator for Lifeline of Ohio, “There are so many ways a person can die, but it’s so rarely in a way donation is possible.”

One man helping spread the word is Randy Zibell, of Upper Arlington. Zibell was forced to move into the hospital full-time in 2014 when his liver rapidly began to fail. Zibell says he was lucky to receive a new liver, as he probably only had a few weeks left.

“My donor is an inspiration for me,” says Zibell. “A stranger inspires me every day to live a charitable life and give to other people, as someone did for me.”

Zibell now volunteers and speaks for Lifeline of Ohio. This year, Lifeline of Ohio awarded Zibell its Ambassador of the Year Award for his volunteer work.

One myth that has gained an unfortunate amount of traction is suggests doctors will not attempt to save your life in order to use your organs for other patients.

“One thing people don’t understand is that medical professionals and donation professionals are two separate organizations,” says Petersen. “They’re there to save your life, and after they’ve exhausted all efforts and failed, then donation professionals come in.”

Petersen also speaks of misconceptions from television shows, which often show doctors deciding on and performing transplants themselves. In reality, organ transplants are done by transplant surgeons, not ER doctors, who have nothing to do with the decision.

Lifeline of Ohio also educates people about the process, attempting to debunk falsehoods about donation. In particular, representatives speak in high schools and drivers’ education classes so teenagers can be informed before they receive their driver’s licenses.

Another myth is that donations go against religious beliefs. In actuality, the vast majority of religions support donations.

Religion was an important factor for Columbus resident Vicki Brew, who was hesitant about undergoing a transplant after she was diagnosed with kidney disease.

“My faith played a part of my resistance,” says Brew, “I thought, ‘Oh, God’s going to heal me’ – which, I do believe God heals, but in certain pathways. I had to balance what the doctors were saying. I had to balance the natural with the practical, medical side.”

Donation can also have strong effect on the family members of donors. In 2002, Kathy Harrington’s daughter Lindsay became a donor for five individuals when she passed away at age 17. Harrington, of Dublin, is now a member of Lifeline of Ohio’s medical board and developed close bonds with some of Lindsay’s recipients.

Harrington was only aware of her daughter’s status due to a brief conversation they had on the drive home from getting her license. She stresses the importance of letting others know if you are a donor.

“I’m so glad I had that conversation,” says Harrington, “At the hospital, I was in such shock when they asked me to donate, I probably would have said no. And I would have left that hospital with nothing but my grief. But knowing my daughter’s wishes were held and saved lives is everything.”

Many rule themselves out as donors as they get older, believing themselves to be too unhealthy.

“People exclude themselves from the registry because their kidneys might not be working,” says Petersen. “But your lungs are, your heart is. The waiting list has thousands waiting in the hospital for a hero.”

