Tips from a ‘Pro’ for the New Albany Walking Classic

Last year, the first-place winner in the New Albany Walking Classic women’s division was a 15-year-old high school student named Taylor Ewert. In preparation for this year’s Walk on Sunday, Sep. 9., CityScene Magazine caught up with Ewert to get some racewalking tips for this year’s contestants.

CityScene: How should a novice prepare for racewalking?

Taylor Ewert: Beginners in racewalking should learn the proper form and practice it often. It’s important they take the time to work on the form and get in some walks at least as long as the event.

CS: What do you think was the main reason you got first place last year?

TE: The main reason I believe I was first last year is I spend a lot of time running and racewalking, so I knew I was in good enough shape to race for the win.

CS: Is it better for participants to pace themselves or start out fast from the beginning?

TE: It is better for participants to start out at the pace they know they can walk at and gradually increase throughout the race to finish strong at the end of the race.

CS: Any advice on how participants should try and stay in shape for racewalking?

TE: My best advice for how participants should stay in shape for racewalking is to work out daily -- whether that be running, racewalking, biking, etc.

CS: What’s the hardest part about the race?

TE: The hardest part of the race is staying focused in the middle of the race. It’s important to keep focused and stay on pace.

