This industry is projected to be $240 billion by 2023

Not long ago, technology and education did not appear to mix as many teachers and school systems across the country banned cell phones and laptops, with the claim that they served as distractions from learning. That view on technology has changed dramatically, with a 900 percent increase in its utilization since the year 2000.

Most school systems now embrace technology for what it can offer as a tool in the education process. This fall, The Ohio State University plans to give all first-year students an iPad Pro as part of the Digital Flagship initiative. Twenty-two online programs are currently offered, including undergraduate and graduate programs in fields like dentistry, social work and nursing. Considering benefits such as cheaper digital textbooks, more individualized programs and schedule flexibility, it’s no surprise that technology has gained popularity within the learning environment.

Nearly all schools in central Ohio are incorporating learning technology into their classes and, since 2014, Ohio districts are allowed up to three eLearning days if they reach the maximum allotment of calamity days, to prevent the addition of days to the end of the school year.

Schools are not the only environment to utilize eLearning, with 77 percent of companies now offering professional development opportunities online. Studies have shown that employees need 40-60 percent less time to complete programs and have a higher retention rate compared with traditional learning materials. Companies have also benefitted financially, with 42 percent indicating that eLearning has led to an increase in revenues.

