The path to knowledge is not a one-way street

Learning styles differ among people and, in common cases, people may exhibit multiple learning styles. Even though we’re all familiar with traditional learning styles such as visual, auditory, verbal and physical, newer learning styles have been identified in the past decade.

Visual learners acquire information using pictures, images and spatial understanding. These learners have a greater chance of remembering information presented in the form of graphics. For example, that information could come in the form of a PowerPoint or short video.

Auditory learners utilize sound and music to learn. For example, consider the auditory learning style as that of a child watching Sesame Street and using a song they learned to remember the alphabet.

Verbal learners prefer words, both in speech and writing. For example, these learners enjoy playing on the meaning or sounds of words such as using tongue twisters and rhymes.

The physical, or kinesthetic, learning style is that of an individual who acquires knowledge through a physical sense of touch, whether it be with the body or hands. For example, consider the physical learning style as a child who uses Lego to learn architecture.

Some of the new learning styles identified in the past decade include the logical, social and solitary learning styles.

The logical learners prefer using logic, reasoning and systems to acquire knowledge. Geared toward a more mathematical-based mentality, these learners are very methodical and prefer to use numbers, abstract visual information and analysis of cause-and-effect relationships. For example, graphs and charts benefit these learners the best because they visually demonstrate a pattern or a calculation.

On the other end of the spectrum, the solitary learner acquires knowledge from working alone and use of self-study. Exhibited within the more introverted personality types, this intrapersonal learning style benefits those who are extremely aware of their own thinking and can focus their thoughts and feelings on a current topic. For example, writing down their thoughts and organization benefits these learners the most.

The social learning style is when a person acquires knowledge through interaction within groups of other people. These learners tend to be very socially aware and interpersonal people that thrive on their ability to understand others and social situations. For example, one can consider the social learning types as the students in college who take the lead in the organization of study groups and love learning information from their peers instead of the professor.

According to a study done by the Journal for Educational Psychology, it’s important to be aware of the difference between the phrases learning style and cognitive style.

Cognitive style is described as an individual’s typical or habitual mode of problem resolution, thought, perception and recollection. However, learning styles are categorized as the ways in which individuals characteristically approach different learning tasks.

