Stroke prevention & more to help patients live full lives

Though many people are aware of the effects and causes of strokes, the importance of understanding the signs, risk factors and prevention practices for strokes cannot be understated.

Because a stroke can have a severe impact on the brain function of someone who experiences one, it’s important to reiterate the best practices.

Signs of Stroke and Immediate Plan of Action

If you think someone you know might be having a stroke, the most important thing to do is act quickly, says Dr. Bradford Mullin of Mount Carmel Health.

“The more you delay treatment for a stroke, the more the deficit is going to be,” Mullin says. “Call EMS right away. … The faster you get (the victim) to definitive care, the better they’re going to be.”

Mullin says the main signs of stroke can be summarized with the acronym “BE FAST:” balance, eyes, facial droop, arm drift/weakness, speech difficulties and time, which refers to the fact that if these signs of stroke are detected, it’s essential to act quickly.

Other factors from other illnesses – multiple sclerosis, tumors, etc. – can present similar symptoms to stroke. In addition, sometimes, it might be difficult to tell if someone is really struggling from a stroke at all. But none of these is a reason not to seek treatment right away, Mullin says.

“It’s much better to overestimate someone having a stroke than underestimate them having a stroke,” Mullin says. “You don’t ever want to miss a stroke.”

Possible Treatments

It used to be that not much could be done to reduce the effects of a stroke. Instead, doctors mainly focused on taking measures to prevent the person from having another.

“Before, when someone had a stroke, we had to pretty much just assume that function was lost in that part of the brain,” Mullin says.

The first major medical development for lessening the impact of the actual stroke was the invention of the Tissue Plasminogen Activator (tPA) medication, most commonly referred to as the “clot buster.”

“It’s normally administered through either an IV or an intravenous catheter,” Mullin says. “Lots of current treatment (for stroke) is based upon that.”

The most recent development in treatment, though, has been the evolving practice called a thrombectomy, where doctors can actually stick a catheter into the affected blood vessel, and physically pull the clot from it.“The treatment window for a thrombectomy used to be pretty small,” Mullin says. “But now it’s extended to up to 24 hours. It’s still really important to get patients in quick, though, (and) the earlier, the better.”

Prevention Measures

While genetic predisposition and previous strokes can certainly increase a person’s risk of stroke, two of the biggest risk factors for strokes are preventable.

“The two biggest risk factors for strokes are hypertension and smoking,” Mullin says. “And the good thing is, both of those are preventable through lifestyle changes like stopping smoking, and healthier diet or exercise.”

BE FAST: An essential acronym to recognize signs of stroke

Balance: Does the person seem off-balance? Can he or she stand on one foot?

Eyes: Is there loss of vision? Is the person experiencing double vision?

Facial: Is part of the person’s face drooping?

Arms: Are the person’s arms drifting or weak?

Speech: Is the person having difficulty speaking?

Time: If any of these symptoms are present, call 9-1-1 immediately. Time and speed are the most important things in determining how effectively a stroke can be treated.

× Dr. Bradford Mullin M.D., F.A.C.S., F.A.A.N.S. Dr. Bradford Mullin is a neurosurgeon at Mount Carmel Health in Westerville. He got his medical degree at The Ohio State University, and then went on to complete his internship and residency at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and completed his fellowship training at the OSU Spinal Cord Injury Research Center. Dr. Mullin is board certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, and his special interests include the treatment of aneurysms, brain tumors, head trauma and strokes, among many other issues surrounding brain and spinal cord ailments.

Emily Real is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

