Senior living no longer means a loss of independence

× Expand Kendal at Granville. Photo courtesy of the Blonde Photographer

It’s not news that people are living longer, or that older Americans are staying more active than ever.

As seniors and retirees age, it’s important that they find living options that suit their needs. Fortunately, central Ohio has plenty of amenities for seniors looking to stay active and social.

According to the 2015 United States of Aging survey, maintaining physical health tops the list of concerns for older adults. Memory loss and maintaining mental health follow. Most respondents say keeping a positive attitude and eating healthfully are the most important factors to maintaining mental health, and 57 percent consider themselves very positive and optimistic.

The senior living industry has taken notice, and is capitalizing on this changing attitude among seniors.

“Since we are over 100 years old, the strength of tradition meets the power of innovation,” says Samantha Burnett, marketing and communications project manager for Otterbein Senior Lifestyle Choices. “We want always to be innovating, pushing and current; (discovering) what’s going to be the most up-to-date for the people that we care for.”

At Kendal at Granville, Angie Jordan, director of sales, marketing and development, knows that the senior living industry must keep up with new demand for exciting and flexible locations.

“With the changing dynamics of the senior living industry, we knew we had to respond to the needs of the individual,” says Jordan. “At Kendal, we believe that retirement can bring new opportunities for growth while having peace of mind knowing there is a secure plan in place for any future health care needs.”

Otterbein’s New Albany and Gahanna locations offer skilled nursing and rehabilitation communities, but there exist other Otterbein locations throughout Ohio offering lifestyle communities.

If you find yourself in an Otterbein neighborhood, you may not even realize you’ve wandered into a senior community. With five houses housing 10 people each lining the street, the communities give the impression of a small neighborhood in the suburbs. Though many residents in Otterbein’s skilled nursing locations require constant monitoring, due to brain ailments such as Alzheimer’s disease, Burnett says a major benefit is the flexibility and freedom that Otterbein offers.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Otterbein Senior Living

“It facilitates an easier lifestyle, physically and mentally, because of our mentality and kind of technology behind it,” she says. “Little things – like, your whole life, you woke up at 7 a.m. and read the newspaper – you can do that every day. People get to pick their own meals, when they eat their meals.”

Dining and nutrition is a major part of everyone’s life, but it’s even more top of mind for a person who has dietary restrictions due to health concerns. At many locations, such as the Forum at Knightsbridge, this isn’t cause for worry.

The Forum’s chef, Brad Miller, works with Five Star Senior Living to provide both delicious and healthful options. When residents sit down for lunch, they can expect options such as Cajun tilapia, sautéed shrimp, rack of lamb and seafood bisque soup – and that doesn’t even take dessert into account.

Jordan acknowledges that being exposed to so many new and delicious foods may pose a problem for foodies.

“I would say our dining is one of the greatest delights for many; the variety and menu options are outstanding whether you are a meat lover or vegetarian, like it sweet or savory, mild or spicy,” she says. “When joining Kendal, trust me, you might be exposed to the freshman 15 if you aren’t careful.”

The pounds might be easily put on, but with the array of offerings in activity, it’s just as easy to work them off, or even simply get into shape. At Otterbein, Burnett says she’s seen the most success through a program that places the physical therapist directly in residents’ living rooms.

“Therapy is done in-house, utilizing the house as a gym,” she says. “We do have, within each neighborhood, one house with a gym setup in it. … We found people tend to do better when we use the house as a therapy space.”

Kendal residents, too, are encouraged to stay physically active. A heated indoor swimming pool, yoga, Pilates, wellness classes and much more can be found there.

“From transportation, lawn care, dining and housekeeping services, Kendal exists to encourage the person to live life to its fullest,” says Jordan. “We are designed to appeal to a multitude of individual lifestyles.”

× Expand Kendal at Granville. Photo courtesy of the Blonde Photographer

With each location offering varying amenities to suit a plethora of lifestyles, no person should have to worry about being stuck in a place in which he or she doesn’t belong. Physical fitness, comfort and flexible housing options are all of utmost importance to seniors, and now to the senior living industry as well.

“The morale among the people that live here is vastly different (than those in traditional senior living locations). My grandparents lived in a traditional nursing home setting,” says Burnett. “On a personal level, I wish my grandparents could have lived at a facility like this.”

Because of these adaptations in the senior living industry, seniors are not only staying healthier, more active and more social, but they’re staying happy, too.

“I absolutely love witnessing firsthand the joy that radiates from within as residents share their stories about what Kendal means to them,” says Jordan. “It makes coming to work, well, not work, but a privilege. One thing I do hear consistently: ‘I wish I would have moved sooner.’”

Senior Living

First Community Village

1800 Riverside Dr.

Columbus, OH 43212

614-324-4455

Independent living, skilled nursing (long-term stay)

www.nationalchurchresidences.org

The Forum at Knightsbridge

4590 Knightsbridge Blvd.

Columbus, OH 43214

614-451-6793

Independent through skilled nursing, rehabilitation

www.theforumatknightsbridge.com

Hilliard Assisted Living & Memory Care

4303 Trueman Blvd.

Hilliard, OH 43026

614-710-0264

Assisted living, memory care

www.hilliardassistedliving.com

Otterbein Gahanna

402 Liberty Way

Gahanna, OH 43230

614-831-2600

Skilled nursing (long-term stay), rehabilitative care (short stay), memory care

www.otterbein.org/neighborhoods

Otterbein New Albany

6690 Liberation Way

New Albany, OH 43054

614-289-5100

Skilled nursing (long-term stay), rehabilitative care (short stay), memory care

www.otterbein.org/neighborhoods

Powell Assisted Living & Memory Care

3872 Attucks Dr.

Powell, OH 43065

614-923-8647

Assisted living, memory care

www.powellassistedliving.com

Powell Senior Living

10351 Sawmill Pkwy.

Powell, OH 43065

614-362-9235

Independent living

www.powellseniorliving.com

Sycamore Creek Senior Living

611 Windmiller Dr.

Pickerington, OH 43147

614-702-7337

Independent living

www.sycamorecreekseniorliving.com

Three Creeks Senior Living

5435 Morse Rd.

Gahanna, OH 43230

614-741-5022

Independent living, assisted living, memory care

www.threecreeksseniorliving.com

Wesley Glen Retirement Community

5155 N. High St.

Columbus, OH 43214

614-888-7492

Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC)

www.wesleyglen.com

Wesley Ridge Retirement Community

2225 Taylor Park Dr.

Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

614-759-0023

Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC)

www.wesleyridge.com

Wesley Woods at New Albany

4588 Wesley Woods Blvd.

New Albany, OH 43054

614-656-4100

Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC)

www.wesleyatnewalbany.com

Amanda DePerro is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

RELATED READS