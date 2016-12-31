New innovations in the world of sports medicine

Rotator Cuff Injuries: A bioinductive implant manufactured by Rotation Medical is designed to biologically heal rotator cuff injuries through the induction of new tissue growth. It’s a minimally invasive procedure to treat a type of injury responsible for more shoulder pain than any other. It’s offered locally by Dr. Thomas Kovack of Polaris-based Hand and Microsurgery Associates, who has expressed hoped that it will substantially reduce rates of re-injury in patients.

Concussions: The Q-Collar, designed by Q30 Innovations, is placed on the neck to put gentle pressure on the wearer’s jugular veins, causing the brain to swell slightly and, in so doing, fit more snugly inside the skull. A helmet can reduce impact, but cannot prevent the brain from moving within the skull; the Q-Collar aims to solve that problem. It was tested on youth hockey and football players in Cincinnati.

Preparedness and Prevention: Sports Training in Virtual Reality Labs has developed simulations for a variety of sports teams, allowing them to run through virtual on-field scenarios and hone their decision-making, pattern recognition and reaction time. In an intense athletic contest, it may take a split-second decision to avoid serious injury, and athletes with training in a virtual environment may be better equipped to make such snap decisions.

