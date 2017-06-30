Medical professionals help women with heart disease

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and OhioHealth A patient at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center undergoes a study testing a new device for individuals with diastolic heart failure.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., occurring in more people than all cancers combined.

It is the No. 1 killer of women, causing, on average, a death a minute. Yet, when one looks at the attention paid to heart disease in men, there is comparably little awareness of how it impacts women.

“When people think of heart attacks, they think of that Norman Rockwell painting, with the man

in the snow clutching his chest,” says Dr. Jayme Rock-Willoughby, a cardiologist with OhioHealth. “There is a stereotype and bias. The focus is on white men, studies have been done on white men. So women and minorities have higher incidents. Female minorities are at the highest disadvantage.”

Rock-Willoughby says the problem is a lack of knowledge, which stems from a societal issue.

“Look at breast cancer. People think it’s the leading cause of death in women because of the marketing,” says Rock-Willoughby. “They are getting the word out. But there the reverse is true, too. People think that men aren’t affected by breast cancer when they are.”

Over the past few years, there has been an increase in spreading awareness for heart disease. In particular, the American Heart Association has been pushing the word out to women, such as with its Go Red for Women campaign. The campaign organizes events, including walks and luncheons, but mainly equips women with information.

Generally, people are aware of the common symptoms of a heart attack experienced by a man: a weight on the chest or a tingling in the arm. Women can also experience these symptoms, but often have more subtle signs, too. Women’s symptoms can include shortness of breath, stomach pain, dizziness and even jaw pain. As a result, many women may not be aware they are experiencing a heart attack.

In addition to these symptoms, the cause of the disease can differ between the genders as well. The size and pumping of the right side of the heart is different, which may cause different issues between genders.

Difference between the genders can also cause difficulties in recovery, says Dr. Laxmi Mehta, director of the women’s cardiovascular program at The Ohio State University Wexner Center.

“Women are more likely to suffer depression, which can affect recovery” says Mehta. “They are less likely to take to rehab, which can worsen their outcomes.”

Despite heart disease’s frequency, it is one of the most preventable diseases.

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and OhioHealth Dr. Laxmi Mehta of OSU Wexner Medical Center works with a patient.

“There are factors no one can control, like your sex or your family,” says Rock-Willoughby. “All other risk factors about 82 percent of them are preventable. But there’s a lot of work you have to do.”

One of the easiest measures people do not take is to simply seek medical treatment.

“People in this nation have no applicability,” says Mehta. “People might hear about this and think, ‘That can’t happen to me.’”

“People are afraid of going to the hospital,” says Rock-Willoughby. “They’re afraid of being wrong, of wasting people’s time. It’s okay to be proactive. Don’t be afraid to find an answer.”

This occurrence tends to be a bigger issue for women than men, as they are less likely to visit a doctor.

“A generalized view is that women take care of others instead of (themselves),” says Mehta. “A woman might force a spouse to see a doctor, but not check in on (herself).”

In the end, preventing heart disease comes down to the individual taking the initiative.

“An inactive person takes longer to recognize symptoms, while a more active person will pick up on symptoms,” says Mehta. “Knowing your numbers, not smoking, exercising, being proactive will help.”

“You know your bodies better than anyone else; you know what’s not normal,” says Rock-Willoughby. “Listen to the body, let the body talk to you.”

Lindsey Capritta is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

RELATED READS