Health Advice from Central Ohio Professionals

Smile Improvement Tips

Dr. Christina Kulesa

Northstar Family Dental

1) Despite continuous advancements in dental technology and improvements in oral health, millions of Americans still struggle with tooth loss. Today, oral surgeons can offer a simple, convenient and long-lasting solution in the form of dental implants. Implants look, feel and function like your natural teeth, allowing you to eat, smile and communicate as confidently as you would with your natural teeth.

2) Philips ZOOM! professional in-office teeth whitening treatment provides immediate results in about an hour while you relax at your dentist’s office. This treatment can result in a smile that is up to eight shades whiter. It is safe, pain-free and can last for up to a year with good oral hygiene. ZOOM! is the No. 1 patient-requested whitening treatment.

3) When you think of improving your smile, you may not immediately think of dermal fillers. But FDA-approved fillers such as JUVÉDERM® and RADIESSE® are non-surgical treatments that dramatically and instantly improve your smile, combating signs of aging by adding subtle, smooth volume beneath the skin’s surface to lift and contour cheeks and lips and soften the appearance of vertical lines around the mouth. Results are not only instantaneous; the outcome looks natural and is long-lasting.

Cold/Flu Prevention Tips

Dr. John P. Sotos

River’s Edge Pediatrics, Inc.

1) Wash your hands. I mean, really wash them. Wash for at least 45 to 60 seconds with plenty of soap and friction. Wash every surface of your hands, including your wrists. Wash before you touch any food or eat, or plan on touching your face (e.g. applying makeup).

2) Stay out of their cloud. I envision a cylinder with a 3-foot radius surrounding a sick person, and I try not to enter their cylinder, especially from their chest up. If the person is shedding virus particles, they will be in higher concentrations within this cylinder. The more viral particles I’m exposed to, the higher the chance that I’ll be infected.

3) Backhand the world. Long ago, I started the habit of using the backs of my hands to interact with the world – pushing elevator buttons, pushing open doors, etc. The fronts or palms of my hands and fingers are reserved for me: eating, handling personal items, etc. Though I don’t have data to prove it, I’m sure just the fact it makes you more aware of what and how you touch will keep you healthier.

Cosmetic Surgery Tips

Dr. D. Neal Mastruserio

Board certified dermatologist

1) Choosing a skin rejuvenation regimen can be a daunting task. There are so many products to reduce wrinkles, both over-the-counter and prescription, it is difficult to know where to start. The most important measure you can take to maintain healthy skin is to protect your skin from the sun. Use of moisturizers and sunscreens with an SPF >30, sun-protective clothing and sun avoidance can do more to maintain your skin’s health than any other measure.

2) Examine the active ingredients in the product you are considering. Vitamin A derivatives, retinol and tretinoin (Retin-A) are the most widely used and thoroughly studied of antioxidants. “Retinoids” increase skin cell turnover and promote healthy cell differentiation and collagen production. Other antioxidant ingredients include vitamin C, co-enzyme Q10, vitamin E, green tea and grape seed extracts, and niacinamide. Other useful ingredients include peptides, the precursors of skin proteins and alpha-hydroxyl acids (glycolic acid).

3) There are many product lines out there, and you cannot possibly employ all of the ingredients above. Over-the-counter products are generally less powerful than prescription products. Ultimately, it comes down to cost, tolerability and meeting your skin’s needs.

Break/Sprain Differentiation Tips

Whitney Cramer

Arlington Urgent Care

1) As the temperature drops, the risk of fall-related injuries increases. A break (fracture) occurs when a bone cracks. A sprain is when a ligament is overstretched or even torn.

2) Symptoms such as swelling and bruising are common in both injuries, but a break is painful when applying pressure directly to the bone itself, whereas a sprain has pain to the surrounding areas.

3) Treatment: RICE. Rest. Ice for 15-20 minutes every 3-4 hours for the next 48 hours. Compress with an Ace wrap and Elevate above heart level. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatories such as ibuprofen or Aleve can be taken for pain unless advised otherwise. Seek medical treatment for further evaluation and possible X-rays to determine a fracture.

Dental Health Tips

Dr. Missy Baker

The Gentle Dentist

1) Your dental health affects your overall health. The link to heart health is well documented. Studies show that good oral hygiene can decrease inflammation in the body. Floss daily; if you don’t floss, you miss 35 percent of your tooth’s surface.

2) See your dentist at least two times per year for a thorough cleaning and gum charting. Your dentist may recommend more frequent cleaning.

3) Go to bed with a clean mouth, since you produce less saliva during your sleep to wash your teeth and gums.