Gadgets and Gears

Bloomlife
$24-$49, www.bloomlife.com
The safe kit monitors and counts your contractions.
Knee Osteoarthritis Care Kit
$199, www.painsandstrains.com
The sizable knee brace and accompanying tools can alleviate osteoarthritis pain.
MyFitnessPal
Free, iOS and Android, www.myfitnesspal.com
This new calorie counting app includes over five million recipes, as well as tips and tricks to help you keep track of how much to eat based of your height, weight and activity level.
Sworkit
Free, iOS and Android, www.sworkit.com
Another new app on the market. This app allows you to take your fitness plan wherever you are. Start with a beginner, intermediate, advanced or custom workout.
Mathew Zucker
Hip Peas
$6.95-$23.90, www.hip-peas.com
Safe, natural bath and skincare products made specifically for children.
Dreampad
$149-$179, www.dreampadsleep.com
The memory foam, firm, medium or slim Dreampad will help you fall asleep by playing music from your Dreampad app into the pillow.
Halo Repeller and Tick Control Tubes
$39.99 and $24.99-$74.99, www.thermacell.com
The Halo Repeller provides an invisible, odorless protection for 48 hours from mosquitoes, even those carrying Zika, West Nile or other illnesses. And the Tick Control Tubes require no spraying, just place where you want to shoo away ticks.
Fit Radio
Free, iOS and Android, www.fitradio.com
A new coach will guide you through your workout everyday with this new app. With more than 150 new mixes and 24 new coaches every week, your workouts will stay exciting.
QardioCore
$449, www.getqardio.com
Introducing the worlds first wearable ECG/EKG, free from wires and patches. This advanced devices syncs with your smartphone to track your heart health and give you real, professional results. Pre-order now, first orders will ship at the beginning of August.