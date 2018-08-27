Learn how a famous duo is inspiring kids to stay driven

× Expand Students involved with the Driven Foundation

Roy Hall and Antonio Smith have been teaching young people to have a never quit mind set for a decade now. The Driven Foundation supports those in need throughout Ohio with food outreach programs, drug awareness speeches and educational programs.

One of those educational programs is the Youth Mentorship outreach. Students from grades five through eight are paired with a Driven staff member to learn crucial skills like personal responsibility and perseverance through reading sessions and small group discussions. The program hopes to teach students to apply these skills with their peers and Driven staff.

Another program that the foundation offers is the Young Leaders Business Tour, meant to inspire and prepare young people from grades six through eight to become leaders. The tour is a four-day experience in which participants visit a local business each day to look at what the environment is like and learn more about how it operates. Previous companies toured by participants include Lazer Kraze, WBNS–10TV, Lifetime Fitness and 104.9 the River.

The Driven Foundation has multiple motivational speakers including both Roy Hall and Antonio Smith, along with Harley Blakeman and Shelley Leone. Smith also offers a webinar and corporate training course, titled Elite, that highlights the similarities between what it takes to succeed in sports and in life.

Evan Wehmeyer is a contributing writer.