Stroll over to Easton for special deals after the Walk

Participants in this year’s New Albany Walking Classic will have the opportunity to do a little extracurricular walking over the weekend.

Healthy New Albany, which organizes the Walk, is partnering with Easton Town Center to create “passports” for participants, offering discounts and coupons to be used at Easton stores during the weekend of the event.

The list of stores was still being finalized as of mid-July, but is expected to feature several businesses.

There have been 350 ZIP codes represented during the past 13 years of the event, including 37 states and two foreign countries. That demonstrates the importance of the Walk’s word-of-mouth advertising and how the event has reached a wide variety of people who come into town for the Walking Classic, says Kristin Ferguson, business development and corporate partnership manager for Healthy New Albany.

“It’s great to expose our Walk participants to parts of Columbus that Healthy New Albany is in partnership with and are within a short proximity from where the event is held,” Ferguson says.

Healthy New Albany is a partner in Easton’s Ways to Wellness program that includes partners representing caring health initiatives. This program takes place every Thursday through the end of August.

