Pedometer app aims to connect the fitness community

Paul Carringer’s love of marathon pacing led him to Hefei, China, as an ambassador for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon.

But your average marathoner need not travel that far to connect with the international fitness community, thanks to the Pacer Pedometer app.

The app operates as an activity tracker, recording data such as steps, calories burned and distance traveled. It also syncs with a variety of other health and fitness apps.

“The difference with Pacer is that it begins with people who say, ‘I just want to get off the couch’ or ‘I just need to find a way to exercise and be healthier,’” says Carringer, president and chief strategy officer of Caring Marketing. “It’s an everyday-man-and-woman app.”

Pacer’s parent company, Pacer Health, based in Beijing, is one of Caring Marketing’s clients.

Though Pacer Pedometer can help individuals reach personalized fitness goals with motivational reminders and home training videos, Carringer says it can also be a collaborative user experience.

“In Pacer Pedometer, there are groups or communities that can be as local as your street or as distant as Oman and China,” he says. “All those people are looking for the same kinds of positive encouragement success steps as you.”

The Pacer Health team is discussing ways to partner with local health and fitness events, such as the Clintonville-Beechwold Community Resources Center’s Ring Around the Roses 5K, Carringer says.

Pacer Pedometer is available for free download for both iOS and Android. Premium subscriptions are also available.

For more information about the app, visit www.pacer.cc.

Amanda Etchison is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.