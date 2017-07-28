Mindful walking can be a boost to mental health

Though the New Albany Walking Classic’s primary focus is on physical health, walking can have a positive effect on mental health, too.

The concept of mindful walking has come to the forefront in recent years. It’s a fairly simple concept: While you walk, be aware of each step and each breath you take.

A 2014 study published in the Journal of Alternative & Complementary Medicine compared the physical and mental health of patients who practiced a traditional walking exercise to those who practiced walking accompanied by Buddhism-inspired meditation. The meditative walking used techniques similar to those found in yoga to help participants focus on the mind-body connection.

Coordinators of the study established a meditative pattern of walking, arm swinging and breathing, and encouraged patients to note the alternating states of contraction and relaxation in their bodies. The study concluded that while both methods of walking improved physical fitness, the meditative walking positively impacted participants’ mental health.

The study coordinators suggest meditative walking for those who suffer from depression as an alternative to a sedentary lifestyle. Indeed, per the study, patients who practiced mindful walking saw a decrease in their depression.

Isabelle Brown is a contributing writer.