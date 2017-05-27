Local organizations promote exercise to heal the body

Many medical practitioners are coming around to the idea that exercise can be used to treat illness and injury.

Here are a few central Ohio organizations embracing the “Exercise is Medicine” philosophy.

Ohio State Center for Wellness and Prevention

Healthy Living, Real Solutions and Keep it Off are just some of the non-surgical weight loss classes offered at this facility of The Ohio State University. Prior to classes, free information sessions are held on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m., covering the goals of the programs.

Each class focuses on creating a healthier lifestyle, but varies in duration and how to accomplish the goal. Plus, professionals such as exercise physiologists, dietitians and personal trainers are available.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital

The Cardiopulmonary Exercise Physiology Lab at the hospital is specifically tailored for healing children’s ailments.

The lab provides services including clinical exercise testing, rehabilitative exercise and clinical research to make sure the child’s heart, lungs and muscles are operating at a healthy rate. Patients also walk on a treadmill or ride a stationary bike while an exercise physiologist records the outcomes and provides solutions.

Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany

For a personalized fitness approach, the Heit Center offers comprehensive wellness assessments before hitting the gym.

The assessment evaluates the member with services including cardiovascular fitness tests, body composition screenings and blood tests to ensure that when it is time to work out, the individual will be able to help improve areas of the body that need physical or medical attention.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.