It takes a village to bring together the Walking Classic

×

× Expand Photo courtesy of Healthy New Albany

Throughout its 13 years, the New Albany Walking Classic has seen enormous growth. With 3,000 participants, vendors waiting at the finish line and the countless volunteers along the way, to organize the Walk each year is no easy feat. Yet, Healthy New Albany, Inc., the organization that runs the Walk, takes it in stride.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

× Expand Photo courtesy of Healthy New Albany

As a major sponsor for many years, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has been with the Walking Classic through it all, including the opening of the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany in 2014. Because both organizations share a goal of creating a community of health, there was no question whether to partner.

“I was so impressed,” says Dan Like, executive director of ambulatory services at OSU Wexner Medical Center, of his first encounter with the city of New Albany. “There’s no question that we wouldn’t have the presence that we do in New Albany if it wasn’t for the strategic partnership. That’s at the core of why we’re involved (and) what makes it so unique.”

Like was particularly impressed by Healthy New Albany, Inc. and Walking Classic founder Phil Heit. The vision of inspiring a healthy culture around him started when Heit was young, when he was part of the original running group that started the New York City Marathon in 1970 and the committee that founded the Columbus Marathon in 1980.

“Phil is obviously so passionate,” says Like. “The first time I participated in (the Walking Classic) … I was blown away with the amount of energy and camaraderie of the community, the interaction with everybody.”

The City of New Albany

× Expand Photo courtesy of Healthy New Albany

The five-mile course winds and weaves throughout the beautiful city of New Albany, giving walkers views of the vast golf course, Georgian-style homes and, of course, the white horse fencing that has become analogous to the city.

Naturally, with 3,000 people from inside and outside of the city, it takes some major cooperation between residents, visitors and Walk organizers. Luckily, the relationship between the Walking Classic and the city of New Albany can only be described as synergistic.

City officials make safety for all walkers a top priority. Providing police and safety services and coordinating barricades and pylons are key factors in helping everything walk – not run – smoothly.

The Walk brings in faces not just from around central Ohio, but from 40 states and outside the U.S. as well. The Walk is a major way for New Albany to show its stuff.

“I think it’s such a fantastic opportunity to show off the community,” says Scott McAfee, public information officer for the city. “It’s not just the Walking Classic; it’s the New Albany Walking Classic, the symbiotic nature. I think we all work very hard to put our best foot forward to make sure people enjoy this event.”

McAfee and his wife, Melinda, have participated in the Walk together for five years now, and have made it a yearly priority. That means McAfee is able to enjoy the Walk as an organizer as well as a participant.

“To be honest, every race has had fantastic weather, and being able to be out and enjoying the festive atmosphere and going on a long walk with my wife – it’s just really nice for us,” he says.

The Front Lines

× Expand Photo courtesy of Healthy New Albany

Walking Classic newbies will notice a few things: the beauty of New Albany, the energy of an excited crowd on a Sunday morning and the smiling faces of volunteers, many of whom are young residents.

For Marianne Troutman, wellness manager for Healthy New Albany, Inc., and her Walking Classic volunteer peers, getting young people involved was a no-brainer. Her children were of school age and involved in athletics at New Albany-Plain Local Schools, where students are required to complete service hours to graduate from New Albany High School. The Walking Classic seemed a perfect opportunity.

“It showcases our kids doing something for the community,” says Troutman. “It resonates through the whole event and helps the walkers to see how much they are being supported by the kids. You’re getting to see kids in a positive light, their participation and support.”

Various athletic teams from New Albany High School participate in the Walk, though people of all ages are welcome to sign up to volunteer. The soccer team wakes up at dawn to help set up, the football team helps with vendors and walkers at the finish line, and the cross country team cleans up afterward. Last year, the field hockey team was stationed along the route for guidance, and Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts passed out water and Gatorade at stopping stations. Doing all that for 3,000 people requires a lot of effort on a Sunday morning, but walkers are hard-pressed to find a young person unhappy about being involved.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Healthy New Albany

“I see a vibrant, alive, excited community that is all-inclusive and all-involved in supporting the event,” says Troutman, who took on the volunteer initiative in 2009. “I wouldn’t have volunteered for so long if I didn’t love it.”

Troutman’s ultimate goal is to get as many volunteers involved as possible, and she continues to reach out to more student organizations and teams to participate. Troutman, like countless others involved in the year-round effort to do the impossible year after year, names the person who started it all as a main inspiration.

“I support the activities that support becoming the healthiest community, and I will tell you, we have a fabulous leader, and his name is Dr. Phil Heit,” says Troutman. “Talk about somebody who burns with passion, it’s Phil. He’s contagious – in a good way.”

Amanda DePerro is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.