How Exercise is Medicine helped a central Ohoian

I first heard about the Exercise is Medicine program while attending physical therapy for a rotator cuff repair.

My physical therapist mentioned the program toward the end of my therapy and suggested I look into it. I have to admit, my initial desire to join was low, since more shoulder work after months of shoulder work was not on the top of my “to do” list.

But my PT made my candidacy known to the Exercise is Medicine group at the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany. Group members were vigilant and supportive with their efforts to get me to join. Despite my procrastination, I finally drank the Kool-Aid and reluctantly joined in November 2016.

Once I did, I was pleasantly surprised. The group provided me with achievable and progressive exercises, goals, and genuine encouragement. Pretty soon, I found myself able to lift a little more, do a little more, run a little more. Everyone on the staff is awesome to work with, and you can tell they genuinely care about your success. I regretted not joining sooner.

My experience with the program has honestly surpassed what I originally thought it would be. I figured, sure, I would eventually gain more physical strength, but what I didn’t anticipate was the increase to my mental well-being. I find that I’m in a better mood overall and actually want to exercise – most of the time, anyway.

I also now find I sleep better, and have lower stress levels and more energy. No pill can give you all that. But without hyperbole, I can say I directly attribute all these changes to the Exercise is Medicine program. I feel like it’s a more holistic approach to exercise and general well-being – improvement through encouragement and realistic goal setting.

