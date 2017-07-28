Green space, parks and trails surround New Albany

The New Albany Walking Classic draws a huge crowd to New Albany in September, but New Albany is an appealing place to walk any time.

With over 2,000 acres of green space, and 90 percent of neighborhoods within a quarter-mile of a park, the city has made a commitment to walking trails, bike paths and recreational space to encourage residents to get outside and enjoy the outdoors.

“We have many areas throughout the parks with athletic fields, baseball fields, playgrounds, tennis courts and miles of additional paths within the parks to provide as many recreational activities as we can for the community,” says Dave Wharton, director of New Albany Parks & Recreation.

The more people can walk, run or cycle instead of driving, the better, Wharton says.

“By having safe paths to bike, walk and run on, people can exercise for miles and miles without car traffic to interfere,” Wharton says. “With lots of opportunities to stay active on safe paths and plenty of miles to walk or run on, it’s a great place to be active.”

Jake Nerone is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.