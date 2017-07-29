Dr. Phil Heit talks fitness, walking and partnership

× Expand Photo courtesy of Healthy New Albany FP4_5060

Walking is Medicine

This past June, the New Albany Walking Club lost one of its longtime members.

Gloria Lotz – in her own quiet, yet courageous, manner – had put up a yeoman’s battle against an overpowering goliath we know as cancer. But Gloria’s battle was not lost in vain.

Gloria taught us that this dreadful disease might eventually overtake one’s physical ability to ward off protective forces that defend our bodies, but she also confirmed what today’s medical research has yielded. Being engaged in an ongoing program of physical activity such as walking can prevent or delay cancer recidivism, or even prevent cancer from ever occurring.

At Gloria’s memorial gathering shortly after her passing, I had the opportunity to chat with one of her family members. During our conversation, I was made aware of how much walking meant to Gloria.

Walking was embedded in her DNA. She wasn’t an Olympian. She did not compete for age group awards. She did not record every aspect of her workouts, nor did she maintain a journal of her mile splits during races.

But Gloria walked herself into being physically fit. When compared to others within her age group, she was well beyond her non-athletic peers.

One compelling statement shared with me by one of her family members had a significant impact. I was told that Gloria’s oncologist believed that she was not expected to reach age 65, as her cancer was too advanced. However, Gloria lived close to age 68. Per the oncologist, Gloria extended her life, both in quality and years, because she walked.

On many occasions after we completed our Sunday walks, I would chat with Gloria and express my philosophy about the importance of walking for her well-being. I always reminded her that walking was not only good for the heart. Walking would also help her in her fight against cancer. And it did.

As with anyone living with cancer, having a support group is paramount to wellness. Members of the New Albany Walking Club helped add years to Gloria’s life. It wasn’t just the camaraderie during our walks; it was the socializing after our workouts, as well as the assistance of club members throughout the week, that fueled Gloria’s desire to feel the love and support needed to keep going. The Walking Club and walking were integral parts of Gloria’s cancer treatment.

As we enter year No. 13 of the Walking Classic, let us be reminded of the importance of maintaining a physically active lifestyle, whether walking for health or competition. Walking is medicine for the body and spirit. It was for Gloria.

Healthfully,

Phil Heit

Founder and Race Director

New Albany Walking Classic

