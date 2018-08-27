Cheaper options to traditional university is growing

Do you want to take an open online class at the college level? Then taking a Massive Open Online Course, or MOOC, is a popular choice. It’s a way for large numbers of people to obtain an education for a smaller investment compared to traditional college via the internet. The students obtain credits by completing quizzes, participating in online discussions and forums, and receive social experiences via local meetups coordinated between nearby students.

What schools offer this service? Most public schools including The Ohio State University, Columbus State Community College and Franklin University offer around 28 different MOOC courses in central Ohio alone.

There is a growing interest in MOOC classes within the state; OSU alone currently has around 8,066 learners enrolled across its active MOOC courses. When you count OSU’s courses on iTunes U, which are free novels and learning resources offered through a virtual iTunes library, they have a little over 1.3 million subscriptions.

MOOC classes are like other traditional online courses in higher education; they include a syllabus, requirements, assignments, readings, and so forth. The professors usually belong to educational groups or organizers such as Coursera, edX and Udacity.

You can receive credits toward a certain program or degree via this outlet; it offers multiple different gateways to receiving your bachelor’s, associate and other degrees.

If you would like to learn more about what Massive Open Online Courses can offer, you can visit http://mooc.org/ or contact a local college or university.

Liz Anastasiadis is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.