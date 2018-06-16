Zoofari 2018

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium 4850 Powell Rd., Powell, Ohio

Calling all party animals! Come out to Zoofari, presented by Fifth Third Bank, for the Zoo’s 48th annual fundraiser on Saturday, June 16 from 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. An adults-only (21 and over) fundraiser featuring food and drinks from nearly 100 Central Ohio restaurants and bars as well as live entertainment from Reaganomics, Saved by the 90s, and so much more. Bring your friends, wine and dine your business associates, entertain your out-of-town guests, or reward hard-working employees—don’t miss Central Ohio’s hottest summer party! It is bound to be one wild night as the Zoo's premier fundraising event takes place. It's a whole new park after dark! Proceeds benefit the Zoo’s conservation education programs.

To purchase tickets, please visit: bit.ly/Zoofari2018

Please note: The Zoo will close at 3 p.m. on June 16 to set up for Zoofari.

