Zoofari 2017

Calling all party animals! Come out to the 47th annual Zoofari, presented by Nationwide, on Saturday, June 17 from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. An adults-only fundraiser featuring food and drinks from nearly 100 Central Ohio restaurants and bars as well as live entertainment from Reaganomics, The Martini Affair, and more. Bring your friends, wine and dine your business associates, entertain your out-of-town guests, or reward hard-working employees—don’t miss Columbus’ hottest summer party! It is bound to be one wild night as the Zoo's premier fundraising event takes place. Purchase your tickets today: bit.ly/Zoofari2017

Please note: The Zoo will close at 3 p.m. on June 17 to set up for Zoofari.