Young Professional's Guide to Columbus: Issue Release Party

We're hosting a launch celebration for the 3rd edition of CityPulse: The Young Professional's Guide to Columbus and you're invited!

Join us on Wednesday, October 10 at the Boathouse at Confluence Park for a social networking event where you can mingle with hundreds of the city's movers-and-shakers while enjoying local food, music, drink specials, live t-shirt printing, and more.

Attendees can grab an advance copy of the CityPulse Columbus print guide, meet some of the people featured in the magazine, and celebrate the new edition. The first 100 people to arrive will receive a commemorative CityPulse Columbus t-shirt printed live by our friends at Hip Hues.

CityPulse is part of the CYP Club's community expansion initiatives, providing a valuable resource for young professionals across the Columbus region focused on neighborhoods, nonprofits, and notable people.

"We are a city of rich history and limitless potential, an open and smart community of amazing people and places," said Derek Grosso, CYP Club CEO and CityPulse Publisher. "Our goal with CityPulse is to continue to reach young professionals where they live and work throughout the Columbus region and make them feel even more connected to our community."