Young Artist's Harp Seminar Concert Series

Kenyon College Storer Hall 105 College Dr. , Gambier, Ohio 43022

Hear top classical harpists from around the world at the Young Artist's Harp Seminar Concert Series July 6–21, 2018, at Kenyon College. Over 50 talented young players will join a star-studded faculty and Guest Artist Nancy Allen, principal harpist with the New York Philharmonic, for two weeks of solo and ensemble concerts this July. Concerts take place July 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 15, 20, and 21. See www.harpseminar.com/events for exact location and times.

Kenyon College Storer Hall 105 College Dr. , Gambier, Ohio 43022
