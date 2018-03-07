Wyandotte Wednesdays - Hump Day Happy Hour

Wyandotte Winery 4640 Wyandotte Dr, Columbus, Ohio

Date: March 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th, 2018

Looking for the happiest hour out there? We think that making it through the Wednesday work day is reason enough to celebrate! Come join us for discounted glasses of wine, ($2.00 off each) and half price appetizers. Bring a friend or make new ones. We have one of the nicest patios in Columbus!

At Wyandotte Winery you really DO enter a stranger and leave a friend!

Please contact Sarah via email if you are planning to attend with 6 or more guests. sarah@wyandottewinery.com

Wyandotte Winery 4640 Wyandotte Dr, Columbus, Ohio
