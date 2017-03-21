Writing Wrongs End the Stigma Show ft. Jacob Rakovan and Rachel McKibbens

Come out for our special Mental Health Awareness show and fundraiser! It's gonna be a packed night that you won't want to miss.

Writing Wrongs is partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to create a show about ending the stigma of mental illness.

We'll start our night with a writing about mental illness workshop at 7:15 lead by Fayce Hammond. We'll read poems about mental illness and try our hand at writing our own. (Prompts will have modifications for writing about other topics as needed.) Make sure you bring something to write with!

Stay after the workshop for the open mic - we encourage you to stay and read your poems and listen to others stories. If you don't come for the workshop, we hope you share your own poems about mental illness! The mic will be open to other topics as well. During the open mic, a NAMI representative will be there to give a description of their organization and talk about resources.

After the open mic, we have an incredible double feature: JACOB RAKOVAN and RACHEL MCKIBBENS!

Jacob Rakovan is an Appalachian writer in diaspora. He has received poetry fellowships from the New York Foundation for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. His debut book of poetry, The Devil's Radio, was a finalist for the 2012 Linda Bruckheimer Series in Kentucky Literature and the Gell poetry prize. He is co-curator of the acclaimed Poetry & Pie Night reading series in Rochester, New York.

Rachel McKibbens is a two-time New York Foundation for the Arts poetry fellow and author of Pink Elephant, Into the Dark & Emptying Field, and blud, forthcoming on Copper Canyon Press. Her chapbook, Mammoth, was runner-up for the David Blair Memorial Prize. McKibbens founded The Pink Door Women’s Writing Retreat, an annual writing retreat in the US open exclusively to women of color. She is a member of Latinas Unidas and co-curates Poetry & Pie Night with four kids & her grizzly bear.

Buy tickets for our 50/50 raffle at the door, benefiting NAMI.

Cover $5/$3 with student ID