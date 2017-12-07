Dublin Women’s Philanthropic Club (DWPC) invites members of the community to attend the “Wrap It Up for Welcome Warehouse” project event on Thursday, Dec. 7 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. The effort benefits Welcome Warehouse, a local social service agency providing for families in need. Participants will donate and wrap new gifts for children to be provided to families during the holiday season. Members of the community who wish to support the effort, but are unable to attend, may email dublinwomensclub@gmail.com to arrange to deliver unwrapped or prewrapped gifts in advance.

Welcome Warehouse serves people in the Dublin City Schools district who are struggling to meet basic needs due to job loss, underemployment, health crises or other challenges. Families are referred to Welcome Warehouse by Dublin City Schools' guidance counselors, local clergy or other local social service organizations. Welcome Warehouse services include a free shop, an adopt-a-family holiday program, emergency household assistance, bed donation and back to school outreach programs.

RSVPs for the event are required and may be submitted at http://dublinwomensclub.com/ or by contacting DWPC Vice President Kim Penzone at 614.442.6256 or dublinwomensclub@gmail.com. Directions to the event, which is hosted in a member’s home, will be provided upon registration.

DWPC is a nonprofit organization of nearly 100 dedicated women, founded in 1978 and devoted to philanthropic educational access and families in need. Additional information can be found at http://dublinwomensclub.com/. For additional information, please email dublinwomensclub@gmail.com.