Worthington Chorus – Once Upon a Fantasy

Join the Worthington Chorus in Once Upon a Fantasy as they get lost in a fantasy land called Moz. A wonderful place filled with fairy tale creatures and strange beings. They sing their way throughout the land trying to find their way home and along the way discover the true meaning of family and friendship.

Established in 1976, the Worthington Chorus is a community chorus group with members of all ages who are from all over Central Ohio.

Non-Profit Organization in Worthington, Ohio

Ticket Prices: $15 for ages 12+, general admission seating Tickets Available: thru the Chorus website:www.worthingtonchorus.org/events; or at the MAC ticket office on the day of the show

