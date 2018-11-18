Workshop: Sterling Silver Spinner Ring {November 18th, 12:30-4:30pm}

The Smithery 1306 Grandview Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43212

Workshop: Sterling Silver Spinner Ring

November 18th, Sunday

12:30-4:30pm

$115.00

Instructor: Anne Holman

Learn different methods to size your finger and determine how to make a ring sized to fit. You will be introduced to basic silver working skills as we each make one band ring from sterling silver sheet. Accent your ring with a separate spinning ring out of brass, copper, or sterling silver.

You will learn hand sawing with a jeweler's saw, texturing metal, filing techniques, metal forming, basic silver torch soldering, ring sizing, and different finishing techniques. The ring will be completed in class so you can wear it home!

All materials and tools will be provided.

Class is open to any student ages 16+.

Class size maximum 5 students.

For your safety, closed toe shoes are required for this workshop. Please bring a hair tie with you.

The Smithery 1306 Grandview Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43212
614-867-5780
