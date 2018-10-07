Workshop: Sterling Silver Band Ring

The Smithery 1306 Grandview Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43212

Learn different methods to size your finger and determine how to make a ring sized to fit.  You will be introduced to basic silver working skills as we each make one textured band ring from sterling silver wire.

You will learn hammer texturing, metal forming, basic silver torch soldering, and different finishing techniques. The ring will be completed in class so you can wear it home!All materials and tools will be provided.Class is open to any student ages 16+.

Class size maximum 4 students.

For your safety, closed toe shoes are required for this workshop. 

Info
The Smithery 1306 Grandview Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43212
