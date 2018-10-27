Workshop: Riveted Bangle Trio

Learn to make a series of riveted bangles as you are introduced to basic metal working skills.

You will learn metal forming, creating patterns with hammers, wire riveting, and different finishing techniques. The bangles will be completed in class so you can wear it home!

Brass and copper will be provided with optional sterling silver upgrades available in class for an additional fee. All materials and tools will be provided.Suggested age 14+.

Class size maximum 6 students.

For your safety, closed toe shoes are required for this workshop.