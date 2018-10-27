Workshop: Riveted Bangle Trio

to Google Calendar - Workshop: Riveted Bangle Trio - 2018-10-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Workshop: Riveted Bangle Trio - 2018-10-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Workshop: Riveted Bangle Trio - 2018-10-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - Workshop: Riveted Bangle Trio - 2018-10-27 12:00:00

The Smithery 1306 Grandview Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43212

Learn to make a series of riveted bangles as you are introduced to basic metal working skills.

You will learn metal forming, creating patterns with hammers, wire riveting, and different finishing techniques. The bangles will be completed in class so you can wear it home!

Brass and copper will be provided with optional sterling silver upgrades available in class for an additional fee. All materials and tools will be provided.Suggested age 14+.

Class size maximum 6 students.

For your safety, closed toe shoes are required for this workshop.

Info
The Smithery 1306 Grandview Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43212 View Map
Crafts, Leisure & Recreation, Workshops
to Google Calendar - Workshop: Riveted Bangle Trio - 2018-10-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Workshop: Riveted Bangle Trio - 2018-10-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Workshop: Riveted Bangle Trio - 2018-10-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - Workshop: Riveted Bangle Trio - 2018-10-27 12:00:00
CityScene September 2018 Cover

One Year $12

Disney's Aladdin in Columbus

Oct. 24-Nov. 4 at the Ohio Theatre

The A List - Arts &amp; Entertainment

The Scene

Event Calendar

Search Events Submit Yours