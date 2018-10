Workshop: Embossed Copper Ornament

December 6th, Thursday

6-8pm

$45.00

Learn to hand emboss thin copper sheet as you create a custom ornament. Choose from a variety of designs to follow, or bring your own ideas!

Add a patina to really make your design pop and add depth. Each student will leave with a finished ornament ready to hang on the tree or as wall art.

All materials and tools will be provided.

Class is open to any student ages 12+.

Class is available to 8 students.