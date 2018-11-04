Workshop: Bird Silhouette Enamel Necklace {November 4th, 1-4pm}

Workshop: Bird Silhouette Enamel Necklace

November 4th, Sunday

1 - 4pm

Instructor: Jen Townsend

$85.00

Learn the art of copper enameling while you make your own unique bird necklace. We will cover basic sifting techniques with access to a large selection of colors. You will be firing your pieces in a 1500 degree kiln to allow the powdered glass enamel to fuse to the copper surface. You will have two surfaces to get creative with so you have a reversible necklace

Choose one side to apply and fuse a permanent black bird decal. We have a varierty of different bird decals to choose from.

You will finish the necklace off with a sterling silver chain and have a new handmade necklace to wear home!

All materials and tools will be provided.

Class is open to any student ages 16+.

Five spots are available for this class.

For your safety, closed toe shoes are required for this workshop.