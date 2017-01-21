Women's Comedy Dinner Night

Davis-Shai House 301 Central Parkway , Heath, Ohio 43056

Laughter, friends, food, and comedy. That is what guests can expect at our Women's Comedy night beginning at 6pm. Comedian Mary Miller will be joining us as the entertainment. Reservations and payment are required in advance. Price: $26.81 per person (includes meal, entertainment, and tax)

Please call (740) 788-8942 to reserve your seat today!

The event menu will include:

Tossed garden salad with mango vinaigrette dressing

Rolls & Butter

Chicken cordon bleu

Cheddar mashed potatoes

County green beans

Carrot cake

