Wolfgang Gartner @ Dahlia Bar and Lounge

Prime Social Group & Peerless Management present...

WOLFGANG GARTNER

=============================

Dahlia in Columbus, OH

=============================

Saturday, February 18 // 9:00PM Doors // 21+

=============================

PrimeSocial.com

>>>MUSIC: https://soundcloud.com/wolfganggartner

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Joey Youngman's most commercial alias -- the DJ and dance producer has also recorded as Bosco & Terell, Count Funkula, Frequent Flyers, the Girth, Mario Fabriani, and Spyro Pappadopoulos, not to mention monikers for his several collaborative projects -- Wolfgang Gartner functioned as an outlet for his active and noise-packed electro-house productions, which contrasted greatly with his more sophisticated and �tasteful� deep house releases. Youngman didn�t reveal that he was behind Wolfgang Gartner until 2008, once the alias gathered steam in clubs. From 2007 through 2011, there were nearly a dozen Gartner 12� releases, along with remixes of tracks by Tiësto and Sneaky Sound System, MSTRKRFT, and Britney Spears. In September 2011, Youngman released the first Wolfgang Gartner album, Weekend in America (Ultra), which allowed him to indulge in his love for rap music by roping guest appearances from Cam'ron, Jim Jones, will.i.am, and Eve, along with R&B vocalist Omarion.