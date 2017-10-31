Whethan - Good Nights Tour

Prime Social Group presents...

WHETHAN

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

Dahlia Bar & Lounge

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

October 31, 2017 || Doors 9:00PM || Ages 18+

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

Support by: Saint WKND & Ashe

MUSIC

https://soundcloud.com/whethan

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Whethan is the moniker of the 18-year-old Chicago-bred fast rising producer Ethan Snoreck, who first made a name for himself as a SoundCloud producer, remixing tracks forLouis The Child (“It’s Strange”), ZAYN (“Pillow Talk”) and Ty Dolla $ign (“Blasé feat. Future & Rae Sremmurd”) which all surpassed 2.5 million plays; before releasing a groundbreaking original cut – “Savage” (feat. Flux Pavilion & MAX)”- having amassed over 25 million streams worldwide. “love gang” (feat. Charli XCX) was the next chapter in Whethan’s already ground-breaking discography. The track kicks off with clanging, discordant synths transposed with Charli XCX’s dazzling vocals, before exploding into an ethereal, hook-laden chorus – LISTEN HERE.

Whethan recently opened for The Chainsmokers on their “Memories Do Not Open” US arena tour, on top of many major festival performances including Coachella, with appearances at DoLab & Heineken House, and will also be performing at Lollapalooza, HARD Music Festival, and Electric Forest.

Gaining early attention from the likes of Skrillex and Flux Pavilion, Whethan continued to rise through the ranks building a loyal fan-base into 2017.