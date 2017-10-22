Westerville Symphony Concert

Join us for our first concert of our 35th season with Gustav Holst's The Planets and Excerpts from Close Encounters of the Third Kind by John Williams. The concert takes place on Sunday October 22, 2017 at 5 pm in Cowan Hall at Otterbein University. Gustav Holst wrote his seven movement large scale orchestral work between 1914 and 1916. It premiered in 1918 and continues to be a widely popular and enduring symphonic masterpiece with each movement depicting one of the planets in our solar system.