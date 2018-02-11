This Valentine’s Day, let your love take flight and join Ohio Wildlife Center for an evening to remember! Bring your Valentine lovebird for an unforgettable rustic, candle-lit dinner in our beautiful and rustic Bonner Barn. This 21+ event is includes a delectable buffet dinner provided by Catering by Scott and a wildly entertaining program about bird dating and mating!
Valentine’s Day- Love is in the Air
Ohio Wildlife Center - Powell 6131 Cook Rd. , Columbus, Ohio 43065
