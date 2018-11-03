Urban Loft Tour

Urbana Cinema 216 S. Main St., City of Urbana, Ohio 43078

Explore the interiors of the upper stories of the buildings in downtown Urbana. The tour includes loft apartments, office and commercial spaces and ones needing restoration. In addition, there will be one office building awaiting a new life and the Urbana Cinema which is currently under restoration. As a special treat, the NX23 Rail Car owned by the CCPA will be open for touring. No pets are allowed, stair climbing is a necessity and warm clothing is recommended as some sites are not heated. The tour will be held in conjunction with the downtown merchant holiday season kick off. Take a drive to the country and enjoy a day of touring, shopping and dining!

800-791-6010
