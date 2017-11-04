Urban Loft Tour

Explore the interiors of the upper stories of historic buildings in downtown Urbana, Ohio. The tour includes loft apartments and office and commercial spaces. In addition, there will be a building awaiting a new life and the Urbana Gloria Cinema which is currently under restoration. The tour will be held in conjunction with the downtown merchant holiday season kick off. No pets are allowed, stair climbing is a necessity and warm clothing is recommended as some upper floors are not heated. Take a drive to the country and enjoy a day of touring, dining in great restaurants and shopping in unique stores!