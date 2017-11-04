Urban Loft Tour

to Google Calendar - Urban Loft Tour - 2017-11-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Urban Loft Tour - 2017-11-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Urban Loft Tour - 2017-11-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - Urban Loft Tour - 2017-11-04 10:00:00

Downtown Urbana Ohio 1 Monument Square, City of Urbana, Ohio 43078

Explore the interiors of the upper stories of historic buildings in downtown Urbana, Ohio. The tour includes loft apartments and office and commercial spaces. In addition, there will be a building awaiting a new life and the Urbana Gloria Cinema which is currently under restoration. The tour will be held in conjunction with the downtown merchant holiday season kick off. No pets are allowed, stair climbing is a necessity and warm clothing is recommended as some upper floors are not heated. Take a drive to the country and enjoy a day of touring, dining in great restaurants and shopping in unique stores!

Info

Downtown Urbana Ohio 1 Monument Square, City of Urbana, Ohio 43078 View Map

History

Visit Event Website

8007916010

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Urban Loft Tour - 2017-11-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Urban Loft Tour - 2017-11-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Urban Loft Tour - 2017-11-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - Urban Loft Tour - 2017-11-04 10:00:00

CityScene March 2017 cover

One Year $12

The Scene

WeekendScene Subscribe

Event Calendar

March

Search Events Submit Yours

Featured Businesses

JuneDigSubSprocket

EAT, SHOP, PLAY

Central Ohio's Most Trusted Directories